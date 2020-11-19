West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

45℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Bridge will be repaired, mayor decides

November 19, 2020 9:00 am
|      27 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(Watch the scheduled 9 am event live here as it happens)

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

The suspense is over.

Mayor Jenny Durkan is announcing this morning that the city will repair the West Seattle Bridge, eight months after she announced its shockingly sudden closure.

The alternative – replacing its damaged midsection with a shiny new steel span – was appealing, she and SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe acknowledged in a pre-announcement media briefing, but covering its cost and achieving a “rapid replacement” timeline seemed out of reach. So, to get West Seattle moving again as soon as possible, she decided that repairing the bridge is the way to go.

Before we get to details, quick answers to 6 big questions:

WHEN WILL IT REOPEN?
Some traffic might return to the bridge in “the first part of 2022” but the projected completion is “mid-2022.”

WILL ALL LANES REOPEN?
That’s what SDOT expects, though an early-2022 reopening might have to be “phased in.”

WHEN WILL REPAIR WORK START?
Next fall.

WHO WILL DO THE WORK?
Consultant WSP is designing the repairs, and then a contractor will be sought to build/install them.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?
The Cost-Benefit Analysis made a rough estimate of almost $50 million but that won’t be refined until the repairs are designed.

HOW LONG WILL REPAIRS LAST?
Projected – 15 to 40 years.

So here’s the rest of the story:

(West Seattle Bridge cracks photographed by SDOT before stabilization work began)

It’s been five months since the city’s top bridge manager disclosed that repairs seemed possible. and four months since the Technical Advisory Panel concurred. The question was whether repairs were feasible, not just possible.

In the briefing, the mayor characterized her choice as facilitating a “plan to safely and quickly restore mobility” – though “quickly” isn’t really the word for what will have been a 2-year closure if the projected time frame for repairs works out. (It’s not a surprise, though, as the city has consistently said since April 15th that traffic would not return to the bridge in any scenario before 2022.) She said economic factors weighed most heavily in the decision – the potential cost to West Seattle businesses and residents as well as port jobs if the closure lasted too long.

She said she had been leaning toward replacement but the “rapid” timeline did not seem a sure bet and finding half a billion dollars to fund it didn’t either. The rosy suggestion of a possible 2023 completion for the “rapid span replacement” conflicted with the city’s experience in getting permits for prior projects. However, the bridge will eventually need to be replaced, so planning for that will continue, with a Type, Size, & Location study. She stressed that they would aspire to a multimodal bridge – more transit, maybe even bicycling, and they would continue talking to Sound Transit.

SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe talked about the nuts and bolts of the work, both what’s been done and what’s now ahead. He said the stabilization work that’s been done so far is “performing well to date.” He described the plan as a “challenging engineering solution” and “highly technical work.” They’re also studying the bridge to see what other parts of it might need repair before the end of its expected lifespan in 40 years. But they are confident the repairs will succeed:

Once the repairs are designed, a contractor will be sought to run the project as a GC/CM – General Contractor/Construction Manager – which city documents describe as an “alternative public works delivery method” that “is intended to create a more collaborative relationship between the City and the General Contractor that is not found in a traditional ‘design-bid-build’ delivery method.” That selection process is expected to start in spring; the actual repairs would start in fall.

Looking beyond the repairs, Zimbabwe said they’ll go ahead with a Traffic/Revenue study as well as the Type/Size/Location study the mayor mentioned (which would look at a wide range of possible replacements, including a tunnel, project leader Heather Marx confirmed). Also in the future, work to strengthen the low bridge, as Marx noted while running through other components of the project. The Reconnect West Seattle traffic-mitigation projects are expected to total about $50 million. Zimbabwe pointed out that stabilization work so far has cost about $20 million.

WHAT’S NEXT? Members of the advisory Community Task Force already have been notified of the mayor’s decision, and have an online meeting with her at 3:30 pm today (watch here). SDOT also will be at tonight’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting (6:30 pm, online, attendance info here). On the bridge, stabilization work will continue into December. As the permanent repairs are designed, they should have a clearer idea next year of cost.

ONE LAST ISSUE: At the heart of this remains the fact the bridge failed decades before it should have, and West Seattleites and neighboring communities are facing a total of 2 years of negative impacts as a result. So, we asked the mayor in the pre-announcement briefing, what is planned regarding determining who’s to blame and whether the city has any recourse, perhaps with the original builder? Durkan replied that they’ve “consulted with city attorneys” who are reviewing original documents, “If there’s anything (we can do), we’re going to pursue it.” She paused and laughed. “I’m not afraid to sue!”

(Check back for added reaction, and any additional information, from the announcement event.)

Share This

27 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Bridge will be repaired, mayor decides"

  • Mj November 19, 2020 (9:08 am)
    Reply

    Hallelujah – this is great news, but it would be even better to get the work started sooner than next Fall.  It seems that if the work started in the Spring the bridge could start allowing traffic next Fall.  This fits the likelihood of the Corona Virus being in the rear view mirror by this time and everything opened up again, in particular schools!

    • JVP November 19, 2020 (9:32 am)
      Reply

      I’m guessing that’s how long it’ll take for design and permitting. Permitting usually can’t start it’s final approvals until the design is complete, and permitting in Seattle is painfully, unacceptably slow. I’m really hoping the mayor can hound-dog this and push it through faster. Seattle is so frustratingly slow and inefficient at everything. 

  • Derek November 19, 2020 (9:09 am)
    Reply

    YESSSSS!!!!! Good job Durk!

  • Will S. November 19, 2020 (9:14 am)
    Reply

    Just to be clear: Jenny Durkan wasted our time.

  • Peter S. November 19, 2020 (9:14 am)
    Reply

    While I applaud the mayor making what  seemed to be the obviously logical decision, please tell me why we have to wait until NEXT Fall to START the repairs?

  • Bronson November 19, 2020 (9:15 am)
    Reply

    This is great news and the absolute right decision. I am a bit disappointed that the repair work won’t start until next fall, as I think they should have been pursuing the permits alongside the stabilization and analysis work. However, hopefully, that is a very conservative estimate and they can get going sooner.

  • Bob Piper November 19, 2020 (9:16 am)
    Reply

    8 months to come to this decision and the repairs won’t start until next Fall?  Sigh….

  • JenT November 19, 2020 (9:20 am)
    Reply

    Thank you, Mayor Durkan.

    Now let’s get this moving!

  • Roms November 19, 2020 (9:21 am)
    Reply

    Finally a decision which makes sense. Maybe the value of our house/apartments will stop going downhill and we can move on with some sort of certainty. If only they could accelerate the work and deliver much faster.

    • Monkey November 19, 2020 (9:33 am)
      Reply

      There is no part of West Seattle that is declining in value. Most of the sales have had multiple offers.

      • Ahem November 19, 2020 (9:54 am)
        Reply

        Eh, we sold our condo this year shortly after the bridge was closed (located right by the bridge).  It took months -and several price reductions- for us to find a buyer.  Value declined rapidly after the bridge closed and we wound up taking a loss on our condo.  The housing market may be going strong for actual houses but the same can’t be said for condos in all parts of West Seattle.

    • Value November 19, 2020 (9:46 am)
      Reply

      The value of my house hasn’t gone down at all? Honestly surprising considering the state of the economy and the bridge out. Houses in my neighborhood keep selling like hot cakes.

      • WSB November 19, 2020 (9:57 am)
        Reply

        The incredibly low interest rates on loans are helping fuel hot home sales in even more-surprising markets. Las Vegas, for example, where the main industry has been decimated by the pandemic – housing market and prices booming.

  • smittytheclown November 19, 2020 (9:21 am)
    Reply

    Great news!  Feels like they are sandbagging the timeline though.  

  • Jake November 19, 2020 (9:22 am)
    Reply

    WILL ALL LANES REOPEN?

    That’s what SDOT expects, though an early-2022 reopening might have to be “phased in.”

    WHEN WILL REPAIR WORK START?Next fall.”

    Are they really only expecting this to take ~6 months?

  • Blbl November 19, 2020 (9:33 am)
    Reply

    Starting repairs a year and a half after closure. Unacceptable. 

    • Jort November 19, 2020 (9:55 am)
      Reply

      You better start working on your personal “acceptance” pretty quickly because that’s how long it’s going to take, at best. Amateur internet commenters don’t get to determine what is and isn’t an “unacceptable” timeline for designing and repairing a major piece of infrastructure. Experts do.

  • D November 19, 2020 (9:37 am)
    Reply

    Omg, what are they all thanking each other up and down for, singing each other’s praises. It’s your job, do your job on behalf of your constituents. So over the top.  

  • Wayne November 19, 2020 (9:41 am)
    Reply

    Seems pretty short-sighted to be celebrating this choice… if the repairs end up only lasting 15 years (the low end of the range) then you’ll be wishing they had gone with the better (long-term) decision to replace the bridge entirely. Hopefully it lasts a lot longer, but I’m not optimistic since the problems that caused the cracks are structural and can only be mitigated so much.  Personally, I would’ve preferred if they had just focused on accelerating the timeline for light rail and replaced the bridge with one that’s more transit(& bicycle)-focused and less car-focused.

  • Mark Schletty November 19, 2020 (9:42 am)
    Reply

    Right decision by Mayor. But, another year before repair is started is insane.  It is just building in the incompetence of the SDOT to contract the work. Fire Zimbabwe before he screws up the whole repair. 

  • m November 19, 2020 (9:42 am)
    Reply

    It took less time to develop a Covid Vaccine. Seems like they should be able to start repairs before next fall. 

  • Mellow Kitty November 19, 2020 (9:45 am)
    Reply

    Total waste of time, resources and money. Typical Seattle hat trick. 

  • Jort November 19, 2020 (9:53 am)
    Reply

    WSB, if I may ask: does the quoted $50 million “fix” also include the projected maintenance costs as outlined in the 89-page cost-benefit analysis?  I recall seeing some eye-popping costs for ongoing maintenance in the WSP report if “repair” was chosen. 

    • WSB November 19, 2020 (10:01 am)
      Reply

      No. That’s the rough estimated cost of the design and work itself.

    • Bronson November 19, 2020 (10:06 am)
      Reply

      Eye-popping and completely fanciful numbers for maintenance with over half of that number being attributed to the building a new bridge. If you look at what the maintenance components are, there is no way it costs what was being put forth. Either way, it’s merely deferred maintenance costs. Knowing about a stuck bearing and not doing a d*mn thing about it is ridiculous and the most likely cause of this entire debacle. 

  • Um, No! November 19, 2020 (10:00 am)
    Reply

    Wow!  A good decision by the Mayor?    Are we sure we’re not in some time weird warp and this is really April 1st?

  • Peter November 19, 2020 (10:01 am)
    Reply

    Well, as she does on almost all issues, Durkan, in her extreme shortsightedness, has made the wrong decision. Repairing with a replacement later will cost a lot more and involve a lot more construction than just replacing it. Get ready to pay up. Read SDOT’s announcement; they are careful in making no definite statement on how long a repair will last, but they are clear that it may be shut down again at any time.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.