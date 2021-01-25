SCHOOLS: Online-tour time to help families plan for next year

It’s school-application season, and even though Seattle Public Schools aren’t yet having in-person classes, some are offering online tours to prospective families. First announcement we’ve received is from Arbor Heights Elementary. Elise Olson sent the invitation to tours they’re hosting on February 1st (next Monday) and February 10th. The RSVP links and other details are here. If your school in West Seattle is having a tour or info event, please let us know so we can add it to the calendar too!