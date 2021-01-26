SCHOOLS: More online tours and informational events for West Seattle families

We’ve heard from more local schools with upcoming tours/open houses, as enrollment season continues:

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL: Denny is having online open houses tomorrow (Wednesday, January 27th) at 5:30 pm and Thursday, February 4th, at 7 pm. You’ll find the links, and more information, on this Denny webpage.

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: Coming up – a middle-school tour 9 am Thursday (January 28th), elementary open house 6 pm Thursday, middle-school open house 6 pm February 4th. Both of the open houses include teachers. Find the viewing links for all three events on this page of the STEM K-8 PTA website.

HIGHLAND PARK ELENENTARY: A kindergarten information night is happening Thursday (January 28th), 5:30 pm. A short presentation is planned along with Q&A; teachers will be there. Here’s the link.

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Principal Katherine Torres tells WSB that Roxhill is having kindergarten tours: “We are having virtual tours with staff available to share what students will be experiencing and learning about in the fall.” 5:30 pm February 4th; click here or call 206-800-4125 (Meeting ID: 652144902#). 3:30 pm February 10th, click here or call that same number (Meeting ID: 966067499#).

HOPE LUTHERAN/SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL: They’ll schedule a visit by request:

Hope Lutheran and Seattle Lutheran Schools are accepting applications for Fall 2021. Although we aren’t able to invite you into our facility, we are happy to give you a virtual tour of each campus and provide more information on our preschool, elementary , middle and high school programs. Please contact Admissions Director Sally Heit at sheit@hopeseattle.org or sheit@seattlelutheran.org to arrange a tour.

We published Arbor Heights Elementary‘s announcement Monday. Any others with tours/open houses? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!