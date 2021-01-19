CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 1/19/2021 roundup

The data update is back tonight, so that’s where we’ll start:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s what’s in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals – note that there was no update yesterday:

*72,600 people have tested positive, 618 more than Sunday’s total

*1,185 people have died, 6 more than Sunday’s total

*4,617 people have been hospitalized, 24 more than Sunday’s total

*801,551 people have been tested, 5,299 more than Sunay’s total

One week ago, the totals were 69,522/1,148/4,488/780.231.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 96.1 million cases worldwide, 24.2 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

VACCINE DASHBOARD: The state dashboard now has a tab for vaccination stats. From the announcement:

In the new tab, you can view the number of doses given in each county and statewide in a map view or by date. For the state level, you can also see the number of doses delivered to providers and the number of doses delivered through the federal long-term care program. The new tab also shows the population percentage and number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine and completed the recommended number of doses in each county and the state. All healthcare providers in our state (including hospitals, pharmacies and primary care providers) are required to report when they give a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient within 24 hours of doing so. Most vaccination data should appear in the dashboard within seven days of when the vaccine was given. We will update the dashboard three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

VACCINE-INFO LINKS: The PhaseFinder is here – to determine whether you’re eliglble yet – and known vaccination locations are here. (Check with your health-care organization/provider first, once you’re eligible.)

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials will present their weekly briefing at noon Wednesday – here’s the link for the live stream.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline‘s South Park HQ offers emergency food boxes 2-5 pm Friday (January 15th), at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!