CORONAVIRUS: Monday 1/11/21 roundup

REP. JAYAPAL TESTS POSITIVE: Late tonight, West Seattle-residing U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. From her news release:

United States Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) received a positive COVID-19 test result tonight after being locked down in a secured room at the U.S Capitol where numerous Republican lawmakers recklessly refused to wear masks in the moments after the January 6 attack. Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, advised representatives and Congressional staff on Sunday that those in the secured room could have, “been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.” The duration in the room was multiple hours and several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.

Jayapal’s news release – which you can read in full here – says she has been quarantining since Wednesday, suspecting that she and others might have been exposed.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the toplines of today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*69,188 people have tested positive, 716 more than yesterday’s total

*1,141 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*4,466 people have been hospitalized, 19 more than yesterday’s total

*777,783 people have been tested, 4,273 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 64,912/1,096/4,296/759,558.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

GETTING VACCINATED: We checked with West Seattle care facilities and learned that some are already vaccinating patients/residents and staff, while others will be doing it soon.

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM: As noted in a reminder today from the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, applications are now open for this federal assistance for small businesses.

HELP FOR WORKERS: Also now open, applications for the city program offering $2 million in grants to low-income hospitality workers. Check your eligibility here.

AWAITING YOUR ‘ECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENT’? Don’t be surprised if it shows up as a debit card (we were).

YOUR TEST MAY BRING A TEXT: In hopes of boosting the effectivenesss of the WA Notify tool, people who test positive are going to get texts with a code – even if they’re not using the tool.

