PANDEMIC: Here’s how vaccinations are going at West Seattle care facilities

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Though we’ve heard a lot about less-than-rapid rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the four weeks since the first doses arrived in our state, people are indeed getting vaccinated, including here in West Seattle.

Last Friday, we briefly mentioned that vaccinations had begun for our area’s largest senior-care center, Providence Mount St. Vincent. So today we followed up with The Mount and some other West Seattle care centers to see where they’re at with vaccinating patients/residents and caregivers – the first groups eligible under our state’s prioritization plan.

(Photos courtesy Providence Mount St. Vincent)

PROVIDENCE MOUNT ST. VINCENT: Vaccination is happening in phases, The Mount’s Molly Swain tells WSB, in this update that even features a playlist:

The team at Providence Mount St. Vincent was thrilled to close out the New Year and welcome 2021 with their initial vaccine clinic held for Long Term Care residents and staff on December 31st. Approximately 90 percent of The Mount’s Long Term Care residents received the vaccine with a few opting out. This clinic was operated in partnership with Walgreens who will be back on-site on January 21st for second doses as well as first doses for Assisted Living residents and additional caregivers. Of The Mount’s nearly 500 caregivers, it is estimated that nearly half have been vaccinated both through the on-site clinic as well as through local Providence hospital resources. Currently there are no residents who are positive with COVID-19. Through our bi-weekly caregiver testing, we continue to periodically identify a small number of positive caregivers. Following a two-week period of no positive caregiver results, two new cases were recently identified. (L-R: Kaylea Watkins, BSN, RN, Infection Preventionist; Tanisha Mojica, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC, Director of Clinical Services; Lester Sauvage, MD; Charlene Boyd, Administrator) Our team has enjoyed the attached music playlist during the :15-:30 minute waiting period after receiving the vaccine, we thought others might enjoy!

The Mount reported 14 COVID-19 deaths during outbreaks last year.

PARK WEST NURSING/REHAB CENTER: Vaccinations are also under way for this facility in North Admiral, which reported an outbreak late last year that took four lives. Spokesperson Nicole Francois says, “Their first round of vaccinations took place last week. Park West partnered with Walgreens. They report that everything went well. Our staff was particularly impressed with the care team from Walgreens because they were well-staffed, well-prepared, and ready to perform the vaccination process. The vaccinated Park West staff and residents received the Pfizer vaccine.”

QUAIL PARK MEMORY CARE RESIDENCES OF WEST SEATTLE: At this Junction center, vaccination is about to start, says executive director Brian Anderson: “Our first vaccine clinic day is tomorrow! We have 2 more clinic dates following that one, so all that participate have the opportunity to get both shots. The vaccine clinic is taking place in the community for the residents and staff. We have great participation at this time. Everyone choosing to receive the vaccine is very excited.”

BROOKDALE: At Brookdale-Admiral Heights, spokesperson Tina Bendermacher tells us, “Our first round of vaccinations will happen here at our community on January 17th with CVS; our second is February 7th. Residents and staff will be vaccinated.”

THE KENNEY: The senior-living center north of Lincoln Park tells WSB that it “will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to its residents and staff this month.” The Kenney’s nonprofit parent company Heritage Ministries says in its response to our inquiry:

The Kenney will offer the option to receive the vaccine to all of their residents, including assisted living, memory support, and those residing in independent living, as well as staff members. The community will initially receive the Moderna vaccine, and will offer multiple clinics on-site at The Kenney to ensure all those who wish receive the immunization are able to do so. A licensed and COVID-19 vaccine-certified pharmacist will perform all vaccine administration.

AEGIS LIVING: The memory-care-focused complex in west Admiral is also in the planning stage. Spokesperson Nandi Butcher tells WSB, “Our Aegis Living Vaccine Task Force is hard at work scheduling COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents and staff at every one of our communities. West Seattle vaccine clinic dates are in the process of being confirmed … The vaccine will be a game changer for our seniors and frontline care teams. It can’t come soon enough.” Aegis dealt with a deadly outbreak that we reported in September.

The people getting vaccinated now in our area are in the earliest prioritization phase; this graphic shows who’s next, and the state’s draft plan (page 8) outlines what phases are likely to look like after that – while warning everything’s subject to change.