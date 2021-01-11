FYI: Your federal ‘check’ might arrive as a debit card

After all these years asking questions for a living, we tend to be skeptical. So when a VISA card arrived in the postal mail today, from a non-government sender but claiming to be our federal “economic impact payment,” we had to do some research before we believed it. But yes, we learned via finding this news release, it’s for real.

We’re sharing this just in case we’re not the only ones who missed the news that the $600 “checks” might actually arrive as cards. If you get one, be sure you read the fine print that accompanies it – you’ll be charged, for example, if you withdraw the payment as cash in multiple installments (first withdrawal, the fee is waived).

P.S. If something else has you wondering about a pandemic-related scam, you can check here for alerts.