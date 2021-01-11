West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

FYI: Your federal ‘check’ might arrive as a debit card

January 11, 2021 5:29 pm
3 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news

After all these years asking questions for a living, we tend to be skeptical. So when a VISA card arrived in the postal mail today, from a non-government sender but claiming to be our federal “economic impact payment,” we had to do some research before we believed it. But yes, we learned via finding this news release, it’s for real.

We’re sharing this just in case we’re not the only ones who missed the news that the $600 “checks” might actually arrive as cards. If you get one, be sure you read the fine print that accompanies it – you’ll be charged, for example, if you withdraw the payment as cash in multiple installments (first withdrawal, the fee is waived).

P.S. If something else has you wondering about a pandemic-related scam, you can check here for alerts.

3 Replies to "FYI: Your federal 'check' might arrive as a debit card"

  • Helga January 11, 2021 (5:38 pm)
    Reply

    Yeah, that was a big ‘ole WTF when I got it in the mail today.  I thought it was a scam.  When I checked the status on the IRS page a few days ago, all it said was just that a letter was mailed to me.  This was the first I had heard of the debit cards, I had to google it to find out, and *now* the IRS page mentions it…. 

  • wendell January 11, 2021 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    It’s almost like they go out of their way to make things awkward.

    “In order to quickly disburse EIPs, some people who received EIPs by paper check for the first round of EIPs might receive an EIP Card this time, and some people who received an EIP Card for the first round may receive a paper check.”

    • WSB January 11, 2021 (5:52 pm)
      Reply

      That’s why it was news to us – ours showed up in a different format last time.

