CORONAVIRUS: Friday 1/22/2021 roundup

47 weeks have now passed since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here are tonight’s updates:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*73,801 people have tested positive, 356 more than yesterday’s total

*1,214 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*4,683 people have been hospitalized, 19 more than yesterday’s total

*810,109 people have been tested, 5,123 more than yesterday’s total

And from the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard, our weekly check:

*126,474 people have received one dose

*21,910 people have received both doses

*214,425 doses have been allocated to King County

One week ago, the first four totals were 71,231/1,180/4,566/788,074, and the vaccination totals were 82,382/11,640/141,375.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 98.1 million cases, 2,107,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

PHASE 1 FOR WEEK 3: In the third “Roadmap to Recovery” report since the governor’s announcement of a new reopening plan, everyone’s still in Phase 1 for the week ahead. This week’s announcement also included the launch of this dashboard to monitor how regions are doing.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: Dr. Jeff Duchin provided his weekly video briefing – see it here. He said we’re still on a “COVID rollercoaster,” though right now it’s going down. He also discussed the vaccination situation.

SPEAKING OF VACCINATIONS … still no mass vaccination sites planned on the peninsula. But as we mentioned last night, several local pharmacies are expected to offer it – eventually. As for large health-care providers, they’ve been vaccinating off-peninsula – CHI Franciscan‘s closest location, for example, is St. Anne Hospital in Burien. Sea Mar says it’s been vaccinating at locations including White Center BUT it does not have any vaccine available right now. Dr. Duchin said in his briefing today that more than 300 King County providers have signed up to offer vaccine – but many haven’t received any at all, yet.

COVID CLOSURE: West Seattle Grounds says it’ll be closed again Saturday because its staff is dealing with possible exposure.

NEED FOOD? Reminder – the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church has another food distribution tomorrow, 2:30 pm Saturday (January 23rd), 2620 SW Kenyon, first-come first-served.

