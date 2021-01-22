COVID CLOSURE: West Seattle Grounds temporarily closed because of possible exposure

Thanks for the tip. North Admiral coffee shop West Seattle Grounds says it’ll be closed through tomorrow because of possible virus exposure. From the WSG website:

We are sorry to announce that we will be closed January 22nd and 23rd (Friday and Saturday) in order to take all the correct precautions to keep our staff and community safe. We have been informed that our staff may have been exposed to the Coronavirus so we are making sure that all of our lovely staff gets negative tests back until we resume our regular takeout service. We encourage you to continue to stay the positive and wonderful customers that you are and enjoy all the wonderful January weather we are having!

Like many businesses, WSG has dealt with closures before, and its website has links for showing extra support to the shop and its employees.