BIZNOTE: Top Pot Doughnuts closing Alki café

Thanks for the tips. After almost six years at the beach, Top Pot Doughnuts confirms its Alki café is closing. A company spokesperson answered our inquiry:

We’re saddened to announce the permanent closure of our Alki café following notice from our Landlord ending our tenancy. We are grateful to our friends and customers who have supported our business during these most tenuous of times and are saddened to be leaving this wonderful community. Our guests have made coming to the beach every day a pleasure and we look forward to serving you on Alki until late January and seeing you in the brighter days, months and years to come at all of our other Top Pot cafes.

Top Pot is a locally based chain, founded on Capitol Hill almost 20 years ago. The other space in the building at 2758 Alki SW has gone through a variety of tenants in recent years, from sandwiches to sushi to gelato, but now has a construction sign in the window; the decade-old building has had a permit in the works for two years for, as described in city files, “a second-story, 2-unit apartment addition above an existing commercial building(; p)roject includes a portion of the existing building to be converted into a 1-car garage and 2-car garage addition.”