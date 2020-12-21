WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Downpour swamps streets

3:24 PM: The heavy rain predicted in today’s forecast has arrived, and some streets are swamped. Above, Frank sent the photo of bike-lane posts acting as breakwaters along Avalon Way; not far from there, Lehualani tweeted this video:

Major flooding near 35th and SW Avalon #westseattle pic.twitter.com/cPadmYuNvM — Lehualani Shiroma (@Lehualanis) December 21, 2020

From Conner, the ground-level view of that same stretch of 35th SW:

3:40 PM: As mentioned in comments, Harbor Avenue is swamped too. Just received this video via Twitter:

Meantime, more Avalon:

And here’s 35th/Barton, from Kersti:

We are also getting texts that California/Raymond, northeast of Morgan Junction – a perennial drainage trouble spot – is also flooded. One texter says it’s so bad that some drivers are turning around, while neighbors are out trying to clear the drain(s). Just heard a dispatcher tell an SFD crew that “SDOT is swamped” – as are streets.