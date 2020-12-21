West Seattle, Washington

21 Monday

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Downpour swamps streets

December 21, 2020 3:24 pm
3:24 PM: The heavy rain predicted in today’s forecast has arrived, and some streets are swamped. Above, Frank sent the photo of bike-lane posts acting as breakwaters along Avalon Way; not far from there, Lehualani tweeted this video:

From Conner, the ground-level view of that same stretch of 35th SW:

3:40 PM: As mentioned in comments, Harbor Avenue is swamped too. Just received this video via Twitter:

Meantime, more Avalon:

And here’s 35th/Barton, from Kersti:

We are also getting texts that California/Raymond, northeast of Morgan Junction – a perennial drainage trouble spot – is also flooded. One texter says it’s so bad that some drivers are turning around, while neighbors are out trying to clear the drain(s). Just heard a dispatcher tell an SFD crew that “SDOT is swamped” – as are streets.

  • Same December 21, 2020 (3:26 pm)
    Same on harbor Ave in front of active space and north toward Saltys

    • WSB December 21, 2020 (3:29 pm)
      Thank you!

  • KJ December 21, 2020 (3:31 pm)
    Couldn’t get a great picture, but here’s from the other side of Avalon. Water gushing onto the field

  • Same December 21, 2020 (3:38 pm)
    It’s really bad……….over the sidewalks now

  • Lives in the Past December 21, 2020 (3:42 pm)
    I would highly encourage everyone to avoid Westbound Chelan under the bridge. There are 2.5 ft of water in the right lane.

  • AM December 21, 2020 (3:42 pm)
    CA & Holly by the McDonalds is also flooding.

