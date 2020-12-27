WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s happening, and not, between holidays

(Christmas Eve sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From our West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar, a fairly quiet between-holidays Sunday:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Our updated-every-Sunday list of more than 20.local churches’ online services (with a few also offering in-person options) is here.

NO WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Just for today, no WSFM, but it’ll be back next weekend.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm, if you need a tool to fix or improve something. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS (WSB sponsor): Reopening post-holiday break, 11 am-5 pm today. (4502 42nd SW)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church will serve free to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)