WEST SEATTLE SHORE: Low-low tide tonight, ‘king tide’ tomorrow

Thanks to Mike Burns for the photo from Alki Beach this morning, when high tide was a “king tide,” charted at 12.9 feet, which will be repeated tomorrow morning at 7:37 am, shortly before dawn. That’ll be a big swing from another late-night low-low tide, -2.9 feet at midnight tonight. The weather likely won’t be terribly conducive to beachgoing, but we wanted to let you know anyway. P.S. If you photograph king tides too, here’s our November story about how your photos can help scientists and planners.