WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: ‘Tis the weekend before Christmas

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Still shopping? Spend local – whether online (see the local list in our Holiday Guide) or in-person! Shopping is part of what’s happening today/tonight:

JET CITY BEIGNET: Get your beignets today at the JCB (WSB sponsor) Realfine Coffee pop-up, 8 am-1 pm. (4480 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GET YOUR ‘SPIRIT OF WEST SEATTLE’ LUMINARIA: These West Seattle businesses have your free luminaria for lighting tonight, while supplies last:

City Mouse – 10 AM – 4 PM

CAPERS – 10 AM – 6 PM

Fleurt – 10 AM – 5 PM

Carmilia’s – 11 AM – 6 PM

Curious Kidstuff 10 AM – 6 PM

‘RESTORATION IN A CHANGING CLIMATE’: 10:30 am online, presented by Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association. Register ASAP if you’re interested! The info’s in our calendar listing.

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS: Open 11 am-7 pm, and you can still get local delivery from Click! (WSB sponsor) before Christmas. (4540 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS: Last chance to get Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) wines before Christmas – drop by the tasting room 1-4 pm today. (5910 California SW)

CRAFT BEER & CRAFTS: Best of Hands Barrelhouse (WSB sponsor) is selling its newest release and hosting Perch Paper Goods‘ pop-up at 1 pm. (35th/Webster)

SHUG’S POP-UP: 2-7 pm, holiday shop at Shug’s Mini in West Seattle. (3800 California SW)

LIGHT YOUR ‘SPIRIT OF WEST SEATTLE’ LUMINARIA: Whether you got a free one (see above) or made your own, light it at 7 pm and share a photo hashtagged #spiritofwestseattle (send us one too!).

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: As featured in our Holiday Guide, 7:30 pm tonight is your first of two chances to see Twelfth Night Productions‘ online presentation of the radio-play version of the beloved holiday movie. Go here to donate what you can, and you’ll get the link to watch.