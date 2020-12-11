NEW THIS YEAR: ‘Spirit of West Seattle’ luminarias on December 19th

(Photo provided by WSJA)

West Seattle will celebrate another form of holiday lighting next weekend. As part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays, you are invited to be part of the “Spirit of West Seattle” illumination on Saturday, December 19th, at 7 pm:

“The Spirit of West Seattle” is a celebration and reminder that while we may not be together in-person, we are together as a community.

On Saturday, December 19th at 7 PM light a candle, get a flashlight or light a luminaria as you take an opportunity for a moment to share your own holiday light.

The Junction is offering free luminarias at select stores that Saturday. The list will be revealed soon!

You can share your picture of your light using our #spiritofwestseattle hashtag or tagging the Junction (@westseattlejunction).

“The Spirit of West Seattle” can grow into an annual event, evoking the spirit of our community.

To surprise and delight, play the Accidental Island Christmas 2020 playlist too, curated by West Seattle neighbors on Spotify.

One day we’ll be together again – until then shine a light upon December 19th (7 PM).