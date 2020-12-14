FOOD NOTES: Bizzarro, La Rustica, Shug’s

Eat local! Three West Seattle/White Center food notes:

BIZZARRO ITALIAN CAFE: We first reported last month that Bizzarro Italian Café, a north Seattle fixture, was adding a White Center location, in the ex-Noble Barton space at 9635 16th SW. Tonight is opening night; they’re offering takeout and third-party delivery 5-8 pm nightly for starters.

LA RUSTICA: While we’re talking about Italian food, we have an update from La Rustica (4100 Beach Dr. SW):

We at La Rustica just wanted to remind everyone in West Seattle that our covered, heated patio is open for dining. Our patio is super-cozy and we are making sure all tables are socially distanced. We can take reservations for 5 or 5:30 pm. We also offer online ordering for takeout at larustica.westseattle@gmail.com. There are delivery and pick-up options available. We are open Tuesday-Sunday 5-9 pm, Friday and Saturday until 10 pm. We really appreciate all of the support we have received from the community. If you have aany questions or to take a reservation, please call us at 206-932-3020 or email us at larustica.westseattle@gmail.com.

SHUG’S: And now, for dessert:

I am having a Holiday Pop-Up at our Shug’s Mini spot – 3800A California Ave SW, at the corner of Charlestown.

The Pop-Up starts on Thursday, 12/17-12/23

Hours are 2-7 pm, and then 12/24, 2-5 pm We will be offering ice-cream gift boxes, pints of ice cream, bottles of dessert wine, and a bonus Pike Place Market Favorite foods table of goodies!

