BIZNOTES: Best of Hands Barrelhouse’s big weekend; Machel Spence’s new creations; Community Acupuncture Project’s holiday offer

Spend local! Three more biznotes to share as we head for the last weekend before Christmas:

BEER, BARBECUE, AND SHOPPING: Big weekend at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th/Webster; WSB sponsor).

We are releasing a new barrel-aged bottled beer, as well as hosting Perch Paper Goods for a maker’s pop-up. Finally, we’ll have NWTXBBQ on site Sunday as well. 500ml bottles of MYSTIC QUEEN (now) on sale. Draft available too. MYSTIC QUEEN is a 7% ABV oak-aged sour ale finished on yarrow flowers & chamomile. Aromas of oak and vanilla envelope sweet-herbal yarrow on the nose with spiced apple and floral-honied notes from chamomile. Yarrow dominates the palate with herbal, sweeter ginger-like notes which meld with the autumnal spice qualities of the chamomile. Malt character akin to wildflower honey enters mid way before some balancing oak astringency and acidity round out the subtly tart finish. SATURDAY, 12.19.20 @ 1 pm – Holiday Craft Sale with local creator Perch Paper Goods

SUNDAY, 12.20.20 @ 1 pm – Holiday Craft Sale with Perch Paper Goods + delicious BBQ with NWTXBBQ Come by this weekend and wrap up all your holiday-shopping needs with great local independent craft goods, beer & BBQ!

MACHEL SPENCE: Speaking of local creators, here’s one whose work you’ve seen here on WSB, from photos to craft fairs. Machel has an online shop here. She tells WSB, “I just finished a few pieces that are impossible to ship but possible to deliver.” She can do that in West Seattle. Here’s one of those pieces:

Machel is also having a 20 percent off sale right now. You can message here through the online shop.

GIVE THE GIFT OF HEALING: That suggestion comes from the Community Acupuncture Project of West Seattle (4545 44th SW), which is offering free tote bags with gift-certificate purchases. CAP is open 7 days a week but you can also buy online.

Got a biznote as holiday-shopping season wraps up? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!