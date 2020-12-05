WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: See what’s up!

(Eye-catching cloud formation photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

Welcome to the first weekend of December! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

KIWANIS LIVE EVENT & SILENT AUCTION FINALE: No community pancake breakfast this year, so the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is having a live event online 9 am-11 am – go here – and also continuing bidding until 11 am in its silent-auction fundraiser.

DRIVEWAY ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 am-4 pm, the Saturday show invites you to stop by – outdoors, masked, distanced. (2009 SW Dakota)

WASHINGTON’S UNDISCOVERED FEMINISTS: 11 am online: Writer Mayumi Tsutakawa presents five “woman warriors” in the arts and journalism from the past century whose stories inspire. Details and registration info are in our calendar listing.

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL’S ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 1 pm online, The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary has a live information event and Q&A opportunity online. Our calendar listing has the info you need to sign up.

DRIVE-BY SANTA: 5-7 pm outside Circa (2605 California SW), drive southbound to wave and – if you want – drop a wish list into his curbside box.

JUNCTION TREE LIGHTING + STORIES WITH SANTA: 7 pm online, enjoy the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting event safely – segueing into Santa reading stories for kids! Here’s where to watch. More info in our preview.

(Friday’s sunset, photographed by Dan Ciske)

SUNSET: 4:18 pm. Only one minute later than the earliest sunsets of the year.

LOOKING AT LIGHTS: We’re featuring displays nightly and listing them in the Holiday Guide!