SATURDAY: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays tree-lighting-and-more celebration, online

Tomorrow night (Saturday, December 5th), the biggest West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays event of the year happens online, starting at 7 pm. The community Christmas tree lighting is part of it – but there’s more! First of all, Santa Claus will welcome you. You’ll hear a few words from King County Councilmember Joe McDermott, recorded today at Easy Street Records in a chat with Junction Association executive director Lora Radford:

Wouldn’t be a tree lighting without the Endolyne Children’s Choir, who will seasonally serenade you. Then West Seattle’s Mr. Christmas, Jack Menashe, has something to say about the season, before Santa joins him for the countdown to light the tree. You can watch it all here. Right after that, Santa reads children’s stories live (watch here or here) – with elves helping out by reading your Christmas wishes and answering questions.

P.S. Hometown Holidays continues Sunday with a way for you to give gifts to neighbors in need – donate coats, gloves, and/or scarves at the Kiwanis booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.