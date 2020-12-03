WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Drive-by Santa; free holiday photos

Two more West Seattle holiday notes today, in case you haven’t already seen these in our Holiday Guide:

DRIVE-BY SANTA: Gretchen at Circa (2605 California SW) says, “Santa will be in front of Circa from 5-7 pm this Saturday [December 5] for people to drive by and wave and let kids toss their wish lists into his big red wish box. There will be music and fake snow. The most socially distant Santa!! Heading south on California past Circa will be the best way to enjoy seeing him.” (Gretchen says they’ve been doing the fake snow many evenings, weather permitting, minus Santa, between 5:30 and 6 pm.)

FREE HOLIDAY PHOTOS: Gail Ann Photography will be offering free holiday photo sessions – in exchange for food (or pet-food) donations.- at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 9 am-3 pm December 12-13. No Santa, but lots of holiday cheer. You need to make an appointment – all the info is in our calendar listing.