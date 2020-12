Just got this by phone – please help watch for this stolen car, whose owner tells us her senior dog was inside. The car is a white 2010 Honda CR-V, stolen just before 8 this morning from an alley between 55th and 56th SW, off Alki Avenue SW. The dog is a 14-year-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua, black with a pink harness, chipped, with tags that have her phone number. If you see the car, call 911; if you find her dog, 206-330-5057.