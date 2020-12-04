WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Music-synched show in Gatewood

Austin Street Lights is back. Mark Bader sent the video, photo, and an invitation to come enjoy the music-synched show:

Our Christmas light display on Austin Street is up and running! This will be our 5th year with our lights set to music. We enjoy putting this together each year, and hopefully this helps put a smile on your face during these difficult times.

The best way for you to experience the lights is from your car – tune your radio to 99.5 and listen to a number of songs synchronized to the lights. Please be respectful of the neighbors and of course, if you feel the need to dance in the street, make sure you social-distance.

The songs will play from 4 pm to 10 pm through New Year’s Day. We are easy to find, on SW Austin Street and 37th Ave SW [map], at the top of Gatewood hill.