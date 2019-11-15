HOLIDAYS: Farewell and thanks from West Seattle Lights’ creator

(WSB file photo from West Seattle Lights)

While working on the just-launched 2019 WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, we discovered the website for a seasonal favorite, music-synched West Seattle Lights, had gone dormant. Its creator Jim Winder confirms that’s because the show is done after a decade. His message for you:

It is with deep sadness that I must inform the West Seattle Community that West Seattle Lights will not be up and running this year. Over the past few years it has become more and more difficult to try to run and maintain West Seattle Lights from my home in Maple Valley.

Growing up, Christmas Lights has always been a big part of my life…especially since my Grandmother only lived one block away from the Gais’ house in West Seattle. I do hope West Seattle Lights has also brought some great memories for you and your family. I especially want to thank the Helmstetler Family for allowing me to take over their home for two months out of the year … but most of all I want to thank you, the West Seattle Community for your generosity and your giving to our two main charities and the Very Special Charities we collected donations for. The West Seattle Food Bank and Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation have greatly appreciated your generous giving over the last ten years….so please remember them and any other charities this holiday season.

If you do get a need for a Sir Charles fix, feel free to come visit us out at Maple Valley Lights!! Again, thanks to you all for a great ten years!!