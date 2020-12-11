WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Corner cheer

Two weeks until Christmas, and we are continuing to showcase West Seattle lights displays nightly. Thanks to Wyatt for tonight’s photo, showing his corner display at 3729 40th SW [map]: “I love doing this every year, and this was a wild year; I wanted to start early and go bigger than ever! Thank you to everyone that has come by to enjoy, and all the wonderful compliments! Be sure to check out my neighbors as well! Happy Holidays!” So many bright and beautiful displays this year, we’re happy to be able to share some of them with you – and we’re still happy to get tips, with or without photos, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! The list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide includes what we’ve shown so far, and you can also scroll through our archive here.