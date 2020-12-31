West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

47℉

Mystery boom in North Delridge

December 31, 2020 4:30 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news

4:30 PM: SPD and SFD are checking out multiple reports of what sounded like an explosion near Delridge Community Center/Playfield. So far, though, they haven’t found anything.

4:37 PM: SFD has closed the call.

Share This

3 Replies to "Mystery boom in North Delridge"

  • Alisha December 31, 2020 (4:34 pm)
    Reply

    I was checking for this update, we heard this very loudly from Avalon.

  • Fred December 31, 2020 (4:50 pm)
    Reply

    It was loud over here near the West Seattle High School. Freaked out me and the dogs. 

  • Jena C December 31, 2020 (4:56 pm)
    Reply

    I live up the street towards Avalon from the Delridge Community Center. It sounded like a bomb went off. I felt my house vibrate. Maybe two weeks ago same thing but not quite as loud was car backfiring. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.