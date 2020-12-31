Mystery boom in North Delridge

4:30 PM: SPD and SFD are checking out multiple reports of what sounded like an explosion near Delridge Community Center/Playfield. So far, though, they haven’t found anything.
4:37 PM: SFD has closed the call.
I was checking for this update, we heard this very loudly from Avalon.
It was loud over here near the West Seattle High School. Freaked out me and the dogs.
I live up the street towards Avalon from the Delridge Community Center. It sounded like a bomb went off. I felt my house vibrate. Maybe two weeks ago same thing but not quite as loud was car backfiring.
