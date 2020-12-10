HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT: 6 West Seattle events

(2 busy backyard squirrels, photographed by Machel Spence)

Reminders before the day gets too much further along:

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing continues leading the twice-weekly sign-waving at 16th and Holden, 4-6 pm.

DECEMBER ART WALK: Support local businesses and artists – in-person and online – via tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. See who’s participating, where, and when/how, by going here.

‘HOLIDAY GUIDE’ ONLINE SHOPPING: More ways to spend local! As previewed yesterday, tonight’s the night The Junction features local stores in a live online gift guide, starting at 5 pm.

CLICK, MINGLE, & JINGLE: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s annual holiday business-networking party is online this year. Our calendar listing explains how to attend.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online. “Hidden Child of the Holocaust” is this month’s presentation, sponsored by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – here’s how to attend.

YOGA/ZUMBA BENEFIT FOR BLACK VOTERS MATTER: 8 pm online, the Pigeon Point Anti-Racism Project invites you to a yoga and Zumba benefit, supporting Black Voters Matter – our calendar listing explains how to be part of it.