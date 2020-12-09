HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Suggest a song; shop ‘live’ online

Two West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays updates:

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Junction Association)

HOLIDAY PLAYLIST: The Junction welcomes your suggestions for the “Accidental Island” holiday playlist on Spotify:

Join in the easily accessible music playlist you can use as a backdrop for all your winter holiday celebrations. The Junction would love to know what your favorite holiday song is, and songs by local artists are definitely encouraged. Drop your song/artist suggestions in email. The Junction can’t wait to hear your suggestions! Four lucky winners will receive a Hometown Holidays box too!

Email song suggestions to admin@wsjunction.org.

SHOP ‘LIVE’ ONLINE: Instead of Shop Late Thursdays this season, The Junction is spotlighting local retailers in a live Holiday Gift Guide event the next two Thursday nights. Here’s what you’ll see tomorrow night:

Personal gift guides straight from your favorite Junction business owners to you – on your couch! It’s the holiday shopping event of the season – the virtual Junction gift guide. Get your favorite beverage, then sit back and enjoy the absolute best of the best gifts brought to you by the people who hand-curated them – the business owners! Tune in to hear all about gifts from: 5 PM to 5:30 PM Lika Love Boutique

5:30 PM to 6 PM Carmilia’s

6 PM to 6:30 PM CAPERS

6:30 PM to 7 PM Fleurt

7 PM to 7:30 PM Mystery Made

7:30 PM to 8 PM bin41

Watch live via the Junction Facebook page or each business’s Instagram TV feed. During the event, you’ll be able to shop via comments, direct messages, and/or email.

P.S. If Thursday night doesn’t work, dozens of local independent businesses offer online shopping 24/7 – see the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guidel