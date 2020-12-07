GRATITUDE: Lots of warmth from West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays coat drive

(Photos courtesy WSFB)

More generosity to report on – this time, the results of Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Coat Drive. Above, many of the 100+ bags holding the 500+ coats that were donated!

That’s Denis Sapiro from the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, partnering in the drive, which brought in hundreds of other clothing items, along with a few sleeping bags and blankets. They all go to the Clothesline, part of the merged West Seattle Food Bank/West Seattle Helpline operation; after a seven-day “quarantine,” they’ll be available to Clothesline clients. The message for all donors and helpers: “We are very grateful for your support and dedication to helping our neighbors.”