FOLLOWUP: New West Seattle plant-based restaurant Allyum about to open

We first reported more than three months ago about the plan to open Allyum in the former Duos Lounge space at 2940 SW Avalon Way. Now the sign is up and opening plans are set – Allyum has announced that this Friday, New Year’s Day, will be its first day, open 11 am-3 pm for takeout. Chef Ally Rael told us in September about her plan for an upscale, local-focused plant-based menu, also spotlighting beverages. You can now preview the menu online – including a “New Year’s Nosh” featuring latkes, matzo-ball soup, and a Reuben sandwich centered on “pastrami-marinated mushrooms.” Allyum also plans to soon be part of the trend of restaurants offering “markets” – describing their intention to offer “an array of housemade, farm fresh and specially procured items for your enjoyment at home. From fresh pasta and signature sauces, to ‘off the beaten path’ bottles of wine and local farm-fresh veggies.” Post-holiday hours are on the Allyum website.
