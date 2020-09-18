RESTAURANT BIZNOTE: Allyum on the way to West Seattle

(WSB photo)

For all the grief caused by the West Seattle Bridge closure, Ally Rael says it’s part of the inspiration for her new business.

West Seattle needs more restaurants given the challenge of traveling off-peninsula, she reasons.

So she’s opening a restaurant in Luna Park, almost in the shadow of the idled bridge. Allyum will take over the 2940 SW Avalon Way space that formerly housed Duos (which is consolidating its operations into its Sanctuary at Admiral venue).

Readers tipped us after spotting signage on the space earlier this month, and we finally tracked down Rael to find out about the plan.for Allyum.

The chef/owner tells WSB that Allyum will offer a plant-based menu, upscale, focused on local foods, with beverages in the spotlight too, especially wine and cocktails. Happy hour and dinner, plus weekend brunch, at least in the beginning; indoor dining, outdoor dining, and takeout are all part of the plan.

She’s a veteran of the restaurant industry, in Los Angeles as well as Seattle, where she says her resumé includes time with Ethan Stowell Restaurants.

So what might you find on the menu? We ask if there’s any “signature” dish she’s been known for. After a moment, she mentions “mushroom chicken and waffles” – a rye waffle topped by a chicken-fried maitake mushroom.

Allyum’s name, by the way, is a triple play on words – her name, the botanical name of the onion/garlic family, and of course, yum.

Rael and business partner Dahli Strayer (who owns the building) are hoping Allyum will be able to open as soon as November. No website yet, but it’s in the works.