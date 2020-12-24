FOLLOWUP: Helping Arthur’s recover from wind damage

(December 17th)

Earlier this month, as reported here, an overnight windstorm destroyed the canopies that Arthur’s in The Admiral District had put up to facilitate outdoor dining. Some asked how they could help the restaurant recover. Rosemary Orr, mom of Arthur’s proprietor Rebecca Rice, has set up a crowdfunding account to facilitate that. Rosemary tells WSB, “She has worked so hard since Spring to keep her business open and viable, and the windstorm and destruction of the canopies was just the worst in a string of challenges. She will need new covers to make enough money to survive another few months.” The GoFundMe page is here.