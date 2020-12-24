West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

37℉

FOLLOWUP: Helping Arthur’s recover from wind damage

December 24, 2020 8:11 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

(December 17th)

Earlier this month, as reported here, an overnight windstorm destroyed the canopies that Arthur’s in The Admiral District had put up to facilitate outdoor dining. Some asked how they could help the restaurant recover. Rosemary Orr, mom of Arthur’s proprietor Rebecca Rice, has set up a crowdfunding account to facilitate that. Rosemary tells WSB, “She has worked so hard since Spring to keep her business open and viable, and the windstorm and destruction of the canopies was just the worst in a string of challenges. She will need new covers to make enough money to survive another few months.” The GoFundMe page is here.

Share This

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Helping Arthur's recover from wind damage"

  • Sam-c December 24, 2020 (8:42 pm)
    Reply

    I don’t know where to put this… We were driving by the bar b que place at fauntleroy and Avalon and it was very smoky.  ( like the whole intersection smoky) No sign of active fire and didn’t get a close look. Anyone else know if it should be reported or where ? Ie not 911 if you don’t see a fire? ( maybe they are just smoking meat?)

    • WSB December 24, 2020 (9:12 pm)
      Reply

      I don’t know that they smoke on site. But yes, you can call 911 to report a lot of smoke, a gas odor, that kind of thing, and SFD will investigate.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.