Overnight wind leaves West Seattle restaurant’s canopies in tatters

Though there was no storm advisory, the wind kicked up in a big way overnight, and that led to the damage you see above – Rosemary sent the photo, explaining:

Arthur’s in the Admiral District has been working since the pandemic restrictions began, to continue to operate and serve customers. It has been an extremely difficult year. A few weeks ago, tents were erected [photo] to make it possible to eat outside in relative comfort and heaters were also installed. Last night, the tents blew down despite anchoring concrete blocks. Rebecca Rice and her staff have worked so hard to maintain the business and this is yet another devastating blow to their work.

We contacted Rebecca by email to ask if there’s anything the community can do to help; she says she’s “trying to sort it out.” We’ll update when we hear more.