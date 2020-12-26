CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 12/26 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Midway through the weekend after Christmas, here are the local pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard – keep in mind that testing availability’s been low the past few days because of the holiday:

*60,000 people have tested positive, 169 more than yesterday’s total

*1,043 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*4,019 people have been hospitalized, 36 more than yesterday’s total

*730,769 people have been tested, 4,025 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 57,129/993/3,825/711,497.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” For the past two weeks, 253 positive test results; 426 in the 2 weeks before that; 382 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 80.3 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,757,000 million people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 331,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France (fourth week with no change). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

CHILD-CARE ASSISTANCE: Need it? The city might be able to help., as explained here.

