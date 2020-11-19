WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Bridge announcement, Transportation Coalition, Design Review, more…

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Busy day/night ahead – here are the highlights:

WS BRIDGE ANNOUNCEMENT: As we reported yesterday, the mayor will make her repair-or-replace announcement today. It’s happening at 9 am. You can watch here.

WS BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Hours later, the mayor has a prescheduled meeting with the Community Task Force at 3:30 pm. You can watch that here.

SIGN-WAVING: Organizer Scott will be back at 16th/Holden leading the twice-weekly sign-waving demonstration for racial justice, 4-6 pm.

DESIGN REVIEW: 5 pm online, what could be the final meeting for the 115-apartment project at 3417 Harbor SW. Viewing/commenting information is here.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: Online meeting at 6 pm. Spotlight topic: The Electoral College. Email wsdwomen@yahoo.com ASAP to get the attendance link.

WS TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online, with guests from SDOT (if you have questions after the bridge announcement, be there!) and the Port of Seattle on the agenda. Attendance information is in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online, with the agenda including community concerns and electing board members. Viewing information is in our calendar listing.