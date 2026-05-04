CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Arraignment hearing for Gatewood kidnap-attempt suspect; more details about Harbor Avenue carjacking

Two West Seattle Crime Watch followups:

KIDNAP-ATTEMPT SUSPECT ARRAIGNED: 22-year-old Cristien Bugge-Marcum, charged with attempted kidnapping for allegedly grabbing an 8-year-old girl in Gatewood nine days ago, was arraigned today. That’s the hearing at which a defendant enters a plea and other early motions in the case, such as bail review, are argued. According to documents we downloaded from the King County Superior Court system, Bugge-Marcum pleaded not guilty, and Judge Nelson Lee rejected the defense motion to reduce his $750,000 bail. Court documents also say the victim’s parents both spoke at the hearing. Bugge-Marcum is due back in court in two weeks for what’s called an “omnibus” hearing, which among other things is a check-in regarding trial readiness, though trials seldom happen that fast.

SATURDAY MORNING CARJACKING: Early Saturday, we reported on a Harbor Avenue carjacking. We received the police-report narrative today. It doesn’t shine much additional light, except to say that the carjacking happened after the victim pulled over at the scene of a crash that preceded it because they were worried a person from that crash was hurt. We’ve added the narrative to the original report here.