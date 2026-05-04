SUMMER! Admiral Block Party vendor applications open

(WSB photo from 2025 Admiral Block Party)

On a day like today, who can resist thinking about summer? The Admiral Neighborhood Association is looking ahead too and has opened vendor applications for this year’s Admiral Block Party. The date is Saturday, August 22, and the location is California SW north of Admiral Way. ANA’s Dan Jacobs tells WSB, “Our application for Vendors is open and beginning to fill up. Space is limited so jump in as soon as you can so you don’t miss out.” You’ll find the form on the Block Party’s main page on the ANA website.