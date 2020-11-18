WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Mayor’s office says she’ll announce decision tomorrow

Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s long-awaited West Seattle Bridge decision will be made public tomorrow (Thursday). That’s what mayoral spokesperson Chelsea Kellogg just told WSB. We contacted the mayor’s office late yesterday after hearing that the mayor said in a KING 5 interview that she would likely announce her decision this week, though in Monday’s “Town Hall” (WSB coverage here) she said only “in the coming weeks”; we just got the reply. Mayor Durkan was already scheduled to meet with the Community Task Force at 3:30 tomorrow afternoon. Next Monday will mark eight months since the bridge was abruptly closed because of fast-growing cracks; SDOT’s contractor is almost done with stabilization work that the city says had to be done first regardless of whether the next course of action is repair now/replace later or replace now.