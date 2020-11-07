WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Weekend notes, round 1

(Photo by Machel Spence)

November’s first weekend has begun. West Seattle notes:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS; As previewed here Thursday, repaving work is planned both days this weekend on the southbound side of 16th SW by the north entrance of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Tree work is planned both days in the 6000 block of West Marginal Way SW [map].

ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 am-5 pm, collector’s show and sale. Face covering required. (2009 SW Dakota)

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP ANNUAL MEETING: 3 pm online, find out about the progress Delridge Grocery Co-op has made and what you can do to help keep the progress going. Our preview includes the link you can use to register for info on how to be part of the meeting.

QUICK BIZNOTES: Four to mention – Meeples Games (3727 California SW) is having a West Seattle Food Bank donation drive for the next week – bring nonperishable food and get 20 percent off any one item … Cupcake Royale (California/Alaska) is offering free babycakes today with any purchase, as a celebration of democracy … Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open with fine local wine, 1-4 pm … Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) is featuring Wagyu beef this week, on the menu and as steaks/cuts for you to take home from the General Store (small steaks as low as $8).