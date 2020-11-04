What’s next for Delridge Grocery Co-op? Be the first to know

(WSB photo, DGC volunteers asssembling boxes in September)

2020 won’t just be remembered for the pandemic and other problems. This year has had its memorable milestones, too, big and small. For Delridge Grocery Co-op, it’s the year that weekly box delivery launched. So what’s next? Be the first to know by attending the DGC’s annual meeting online this Saturday! In case you haven’t seen it in our calendar yet. here’s the announcement:

The Delridge Grocery Co-op annual meeting is going virtual this year on Saturday, November 7 at 3 pm.

Please consider spending some time with us on Saturday as we’ve got a lot of news to share and will be voting on up to two additional board positions (voted on by owner-members with a full $100 ownership share).

We’ll be covering what we’ve done with our DGC Essentials Box program, providing a virtual tour of the retail store, going over current financials, describing the next steps needed for opening our retail site, and listing out some areas where we need help from our owners and community.

Reserve your meeting spot today at our SignUp Genius page (we will have a limited number of virtual seats available). We’ll provide the full agenda and Zoom conference details closer to Saturday.