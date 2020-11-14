WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Notes for today

Thanks to Alec Newman for that photo taken during Friday afternoon’s “king tide.” Here are some notes to get your day going, including another chance for tide-watching:

ROAD WORK: Depending on the weather, crews could be working on 16th SW near South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and on the low bridge (as previewed here Friday), and on Delridge Way.

FOOD DRIVE: You can take nonperishable-food donations for the White Center Food Bank to John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) 10 am-4 pm. The office is in the Westwood Village breezeway, across from 24 Hour Fitness.

LOCAL WINE: The Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 1-5 pm today so you can go get local wine.

KING TIDE: Might not be as spectacular as Friday afternoon, but it’s still going to be a fairly high tide even without an atmospheric boost – 12.4 feet at 3:18 pm.

SANDWICHES & BEER: Tat’s Truck visits Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor) 4:30-8 pm.