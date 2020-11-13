West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

46℉

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: High tide swamps seawall at Alki

November 13, 2020 3:23 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

Just in – video and photos from Alki, where this afternoon’s high tide has swamped the seawall. The video above is from Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch; below, photos from Stewart L. further east:

That’s Don Armeni Boat Ramp, and here’s Luna/Anchor Park:

Also, another angle of the Alki promenade from Kersti:

Today’s high tide was 12.3 feet at 2:43 pm; tomorrow will be 12.4 at 3:18 pm. Next week the highest high tides will be in the morning; the chart shows 12.6 at 6:52 am Tuesday and 7:48 am Wednesday. These are the so-called “king tides”; they’ll be even higher in a month, with 12.9 high tides in mid-December.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SCENE: High tide swamps seawall at Alki"

  • Rachel November 13, 2020 (3:38 pm)
    Reply

    It’s flooding up to houses on Vashon. So sad for these people come December!

  • Mj November 13, 2020 (3:58 pm)
    Reply

    Darn it, it would be kewl to see in person.  Please advise of December King Tide timing so people can check it out.  Thank you

  • Chris November 13, 2020 (4:03 pm)
    Reply

    Now that’s the water level I want to launch my boat in   : )

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.