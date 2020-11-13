WEST SEATTLE SCENE: High tide swamps seawall at Alki

Just in – video and photos from Alki, where this afternoon’s high tide has swamped the seawall. The video above is from Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch; below, photos from Stewart L. further east:

That’s Don Armeni Boat Ramp, and here’s Luna/Anchor Park:

Also, another angle of the Alki promenade from Kersti:

Today’s high tide was 12.3 feet at 2:43 pm; tomorrow will be 12.4 at 3:18 pm. Next week the highest high tides will be in the morning; the chart shows 12.6 at 6:52 am Tuesday and 7:48 am Wednesday. These are the so-called “king tides”; they’ll be even higher in a month, with 12.9 high tides in mid-December.