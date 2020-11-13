West Seattle, Washington

13 Friday

WEEKEND ROAD WORK: 16th SW & West Seattle low bridge

November 13, 2020 12:27 pm
We asked SDOT about weekend road work. Here’s what they’re planning:

Crews will continue paving work on 16th Ave SW near the north entrance to South Seattle Community College and, weather-permitting, add striping on the Low Bridge. You can expect:

Paving work on 16th Ave SW: Southbound lanes of 16th Ave SW to be closed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. During this work, one lane will stay open to traffic in each direction on the eastern half of the street.

(Image: SDOT camera, 5-way intersection)

Striping on the low bridge: Crews will restripe the left-turn only lane to Terminal 5 where the markings have faded on the two lanes used to exit the low bridge and approach the 5-way intersection at SW Spokane St. One lane will be maintained in each direction during this work.

2 Replies to "WEEKEND ROAD WORK: 16th SW & West Seattle low bridge"

  • AB83 November 13, 2020 (12:46 pm)
    What dates and time are they planning to do the restriping on the lower Spokane Street bridge?

    • WSB November 13, 2020 (12:52 pm)
      No time specified so far, just “this weekend” IF weather permits. The forecast is a little dicey but we could have some breaks in it – like the weather right this moment, no sunshine predicted for today but there it is!

