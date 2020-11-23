WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 5 notes for today/tonight

(City-landmark Hamm Building, photographed early today by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

PRE-HOLIDAY FODO DISTRIBUTION: Now through 2 pm is the window for today’s distribution at the West Seattle Food Bank (35th/Morgan), which has turkeys and chickens available for holiday meals.

UR WEST SEATTLE: As announced on Sunday, purchases at unique West Seattle businesses, starting today, make you eligible for this discount program kicked off by West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FLEURT GIVEAWAY: Another business-supporting-business initiative – Fleurt in The Junction is giving away two $50 gift cards to people who have made purchases at Fleurt or other Junction businesses/restaurants, from this past Saturday (November 21st) through tomorrow (Tuesday, November 24th). Entries are via comments on this Instagram post by Fleurt (which has all the rules).

CITY COUNCIL’S FINAL BUDGET VOTE: 2 pm online. The meeting starts with a public-comment period; you can register to speak starting at noon. Info on commenting and viewing, plus all the budget-related documents, can be found here.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, with an agenda including a conversation with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. Email info@admiralneighborhood.org for the link to watch/participate.