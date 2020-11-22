UR WEST SEATTLE: New way for businesses to help each other survive – with YOUR help!

It’s something we can’t say often enough … how you choose to spend each and every dollar right now matters massively. Every dollar spent on an independent local business is a dollar that will help ensure our area still has independent local businesses when this is over – something that’s even more vital here than elsewhere because of our transportation challenges. Many of these businesses are doing what they can to promote each other, as well as themselves. Today, a new way to enlist you in the cause: The owners of West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) – our area’s only running store – came up with an idea to encourage spending at unique local stores. Here’s their introduction of UR WEST SEATTLE:

To promote all the unique West Seattle businesses, West Seattle Runner would like to invite local businesses to join us in our Unique Restaurants/Retail West Seattle (UR West Seattle) program. We will be offering 5% off your purchase if you show us a receipt from any restaurant or retail store that is unique to West Seattle. All we ask is that the receipt be from November 22nd to the end of this current lockdown.

Businesses that are unique to West Seattle are automatically eligible, but they do not have to offer the discount. The discount is an opt-in program, so we are asking businesses that want to be a part of this to contact us and we will add them to our list. We are looking to have someone create a design or logo that can be displayed in the front window of businesses that are participating.

We are all in this together, and we all benefit from a vibrant, healthy business community. We know this is a small gesture, but small business is at a crossroads, and we hope this motivates people to think about shopping locally first. Small business owners hire local people, spend money locally, and have a vested interest in local neighborhoods. Any purchase helps a small business pay bills and make payroll. Let us do our best to keep these cool, local, unique businesses around long after this crisis is over, as they help make West Seattle what it is; the most supportive community in all of Seattle.

Thanks, Tim and Lori

West Seattle Runner