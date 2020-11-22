Live or work in Admiral? Talk about the neighborhood Monday

Many neighborhood groups have continued going strong online during the pandemic, including the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which just sent this invitation to share with you:

Admiral Neighborhood Association General Meeting

Monday, Nov. 23rd from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Featured Topics

-A conversation with Councilmember Lisa Herbold

-A proposed bylaw amendment* to allow longer terms for board members (proposed language below)

-2021 Board member nominations and elections

Please email info@admiralneighborhood.org for zoom login info.

Interested in an ANA leadership position?

A number of ANA Board positions are opening up at the end of this year. If you’re wondering whether this might be the time to step up, the answer is yes. Admiral is ready and waiting for you, your ideas, and your energy. Drop us a line if you’ve got questions (info@admiralneighborhood.org).

*ANA bylaws Article VII states officers are limited to no more than three (3) consecutive terms in the same office. It has been proposed to add the following language that allows an exception to the term limit rule: “An officer may serve one or more additional consecutive terms upon unanimous vote of the Executive Committee, if no other candidate comes forward for the position.”