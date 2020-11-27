WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: Local holiday shopping deals, and more

(Luna Girls on Alki, photographed by Marc Milrod)

It’s “Black Friday.” Please spend local. We start today’s preview with some of the ways you can do that – from home OR in-person:

BLACK FRIDAY @ THUNDER ROAD GUITARS & THE BASS SHOP: These WSB sponsors at 6400 California SW welcome you to the showroom starting at 10 this morning. Or:

Up to 15% off most guitars, basses and amplifiers! 15% off all pedals! Sale LIVE now online: www.thunderroadguitars.com. Showroom doors open Friday 10 am. Worldwide shipping, Curbside Pickup and FREE local delivery (Seattle) available and encouraged. Let us help pair you up with your new guitar this holiday season! Due to current COVID-19 restrictions only 5 customers in store at a time.

BLACK FRIDAY & BEYOND @ KID-FRIENDLY FOOTWEAR: From the shop at 4832 California SW:

Go outside & play!

We are well stocked with what kids & babies need to stay warm & dry.

Now through December 1st mention West Seattle Blog for 20% off new boots including Bogs, Keen, Stride Rite, & Hatley.

Find many other in-store discounts up to 1/2 off.

Shop open 10-5 all weekend, closed Tuesdays.

JUNCTION BLACK FRIDAY/SMALL BIZ SATURDAY DEALS: Some start today – see the full list on the West Seattle Junction Association website.

Also:

OPENING DAY FOR HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: Special early opening if you’re ready to get your Christmas tree, 9 am-9 pm today. You can even pre-order, or shop without getting out of your car. Delivery available too. All the details are here. (42nd/Dakota)

Plus – today/tonight, online:

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE: Presented by the First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, online bidding 6-9 pm tonight on unique gift items and more to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank – info here.

KIWANIS CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE AUCTION: Raising money for charity in place of the organization’s usual holiday Pancake Breakfast. “Silent auction” online today through December 5th – go here.

HOLIDAY SHOW: ArtsWest presents “A Very Merry Kraken Tea Party,” available for online access starting today – details in our preview.

Got something for our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!