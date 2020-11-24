HOLIDAYS: Gift-bidding @ St. Nicholas Faire, online, Friday



(WSB file photo)

Yet another local holiday event has reinvented itself for the pandemic – the St. Nicholas Faire, presented every year by First Lutheran Church of West Seattle to benefit local nonprofits. It’s usually a celebration in the church’s festively decorated lower level, centered on silent auctions for potential gifts – specialty baskets put together by church members, and gift cards to businesses. This year, it’s an online auction, and it’s happening Friday night (November 27th), 6-9 pm. All you have to do is register and bid! As organizers note, “This is an excellent opportunity to purchase some gifts without having to leave your home.” Proceeds go to the West Seattle Food Bank. But the bidding will happen just during those three hours Friday night. You can register in advance, and preview some of the items, by going here.