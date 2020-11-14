West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

41℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Triangle gunfire investigation

November 14, 2020 1:09 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | Triangle | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

1:09 AM: Police are in The Triangle right now, investigating reports of gunfire involving vehicles near 37th/Alaska. The vehicles are reported to have left the area but one person at the scene is reported to be hurt, with an injury described as a “laceration,” not a gunshot wound, so far. Officers just told dispatch they’ve found shell casings at the scene.

1:14 AM: Alaska is closed between 36th and 37th while police continue investigating. They also are looking into a report that an injured man might have walked away from the scene.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Triangle gunfire investigation"

  • Seth November 14, 2020 (1:21 am)
    Reply

    This happens every weekend over here. When are the cops either going to shut this place down or place a car here on the weekends in anticipation of what they already know is going to happen? Extremely loud music? Check! Reckless driving? Check! Gunshots? Check! Every weekend!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.