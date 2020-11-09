WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox break-ins; personal-safety classes

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

MAILBOX BREAK-INS: From Jonathan:

Just wanted to have everyone aware that our mailboxes were pried open November 7th PM and November 8th AM. 5948 Fauntleroy Way SW.

PERSONAL-SAFETY CLASSES: From Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, word of two upcoming personal-safety classes for women:

Learn proactive tips and steps you can take to enhance your personal safety taught by female Seattle police officers and female employees.

Our class goals:

-Know the important role your instincts and gut reactions play

-Discover potentially dangerous situations and how to avoid them

-Learn how to make a safety plan

-Decrease the odds of becoming a victim

About the class:

-This is a facilitated discussion and lecture about crime prevention and safety.

-This is not a self-defense class.

-This class is open to women of all ages and most appropriate for young women who are at least 14 yearx of age or older. For that reason, children should not attend.