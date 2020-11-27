WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 burglaries; shooting followup

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes today:

BURGLARY/HIT-RUN: This diesel pickup truck is being sought in connection with a burglary and hit-run in Highland Park on Wednesday.

If you have any information, the case number is 20-328142.

BURGLARY/CASING: Keep watch along alleys, Andreas advises: “Last Sunday at 0900, my wife and neighbor came upon two men … breaking into my alley garage. They sped away in a white BMW when noticed. They returned Thanksgiving morning, slowly moving down the alleys in a large white van to finish the job. I assume they are still in the area looking for targets of opportunity while people are away.” This happened in a neighborhood near The Junction.

SHOOTING FOLLOWUP: We checked with police earlier this week to follow up on last week’s shooting at a house in the 6900 block of 24th SW. No arrests so far. As for the repeated problems at the house where it happened, Southwest Precinct Operations Lt. Sina Ebinger tells us it’s a “complicated” situation. City files show that seven more complaints about the property have been filed since the shooting, mostly complaining about garbage. Both police and neighbors say they have tried to get the property owner to put a dumpster at the site. The owner, meantime, has been pursuing a court action since early October to evict the occupants of the house, which he bought last spring; another hearing is scheduled next week.